Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,909 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $99.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.23.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

