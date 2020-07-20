Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 15,409 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,409 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.23.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $99.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

