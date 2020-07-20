Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 93,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 116.6% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $211.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $216.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

