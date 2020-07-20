iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,063.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $214.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $226.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.