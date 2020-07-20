Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,677,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $175.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nord/LB cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

