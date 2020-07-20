BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) issued its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.41 earnings per share.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $587.72 on Monday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $592.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $547.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.45.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

