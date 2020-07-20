Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,576.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,448.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

