1,505 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $143.96 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average of $122.79.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

