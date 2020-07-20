Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VMware by 169.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 931.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $139.93 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,853,737.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,439.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,771 shares of company stock valued at $20,760,569 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

