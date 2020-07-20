Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $202.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.64.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

