Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,993 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 138,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 937,470 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $190,785,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,539 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.64.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

