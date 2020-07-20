Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.64.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

