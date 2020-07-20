Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Financial Corp IN’s 4th Largest Position

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.64.

MSFT opened at $202.88 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.03 and its 200-day moving average is $175.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.