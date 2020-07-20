Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Position Increased by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

SASR opened at $23.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In related news, Director Pamela A. Little purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $71,206.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,094.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Michael purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,880 shares of company stock worth $120,576 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

