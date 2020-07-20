Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Reduced by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

UNP stock opened at $181.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.24. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

