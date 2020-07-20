TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $75.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $77.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

