SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $28.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.