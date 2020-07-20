TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $334,000 Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 34.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,053,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $7,174,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

