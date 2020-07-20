TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.