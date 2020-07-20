Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.31 Million Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. DOWLING & PARTN cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $64.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $103.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

