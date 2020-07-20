Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $105.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.