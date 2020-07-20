Telemus Capital LLC Has $49.65 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Rowe lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

