Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,648,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15,615.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 98,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 97,441 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,439,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,233.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

