Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 630,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $985,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

In related news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,113,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 562,954 shares of company stock worth $19,779,673. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

