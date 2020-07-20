Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of HPE opened at $9.67 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

