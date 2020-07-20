Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 664 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,731.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

