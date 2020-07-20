Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pachira Investments Inc.

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Pachira Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,731.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

