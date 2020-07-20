Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,731.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,233.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

