Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,731.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,233.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
