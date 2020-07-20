Vigilare Wealth Management Has $244,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

