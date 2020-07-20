Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $219,000 Position in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,731,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth $2,954,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 49,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 474,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 187,700 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zymeworks Inc has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Paradigm Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 20,273 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc.
Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 20,273 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc.
Telemus Capital LLC Has $49.65 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Telemus Capital LLC Has $49.65 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management
Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc
Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont
Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 664 Amazon.com, Inc.
Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 664 Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report