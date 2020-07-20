Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $219,000 Position in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,731,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth $2,954,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 49,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 474,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 187,700 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zymeworks Inc has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Paradigm Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

