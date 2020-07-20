Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Target by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 176,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after acquiring an additional 137,949 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $121.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

