Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Cut by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 156.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $368.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

