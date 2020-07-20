Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

