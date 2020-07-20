Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $644,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 123,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 122,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 19,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.