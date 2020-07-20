Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $324.79 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $329.32. The company has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,064,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

