Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $260.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $261.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

