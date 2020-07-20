Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 19,697 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,697 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

