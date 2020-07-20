Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Paypal by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Paypal by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $173.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.14 and a 200 day moving average of $128.32. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.28.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

