Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,691 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 85,092 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.