Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,818,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after acquiring an additional 92,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 16,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $137.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.26. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

