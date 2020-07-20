Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.