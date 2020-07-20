Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $125.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,137,298 shares of company stock worth $844,729,990 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

