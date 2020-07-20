Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 10,832 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

