Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Has $8.82 Million Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. owned 1.38% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $239,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 408,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

