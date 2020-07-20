Vivid Coin Price Hits $0.0011 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $8,445.59 and $11.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

