Heron Financial Group LLC Has $417,000 Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Heron Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,242,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,886,240. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

NYSE:PGR opened at $87.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Heron Financial Group LLC Has $417,000 Position in Progressive Corp
Heron Financial Group LLC Has $417,000 Position in Progressive Corp
Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co.
Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co.
Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in State Street Corp
Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in State Street Corp
Parallel Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Marriott International Inc
Parallel Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Marriott International Inc
Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF
Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF
Heron Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated
Heron Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report