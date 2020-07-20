Heron Financial Group LLC Has $417,000 Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Heron Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,242,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,886,240. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

NYSE:PGR opened at $87.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

