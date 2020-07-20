Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 45,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 56,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

XOM stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

