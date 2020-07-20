Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in State Street by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 28.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 70.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research firms have commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.94.

Shares of STT opened at $61.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.