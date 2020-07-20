Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 228,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,109,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,781,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 160,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 84,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $67.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

