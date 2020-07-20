Heron Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,343,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after buying an additional 2,234,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $133.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.83.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.